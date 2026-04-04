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Business

A fire at a gas lighter factory near Bangladesh's capital kills 5 people

Associated Press

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People look at the charred remains of a gas-lighter manufacturing factory in Keraniganj on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, April 4, 2026. (AP Photo/MD. Samsul Islam Hady)
Firefighters transport the bodies of victims who lost their lives in a fire at a gas-lighter manufacturing factory in Keraniganj on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, April 4, 2026. (AP Photo/MD. Samsul Islam Hady)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

People look at the charred remains of a gas-lighter manufacturing factory in Keraniganj on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, April 4, 2026. (AP Photo/MD. Samsul Islam Hady)

DHAKA – A fire broke out at a factory manufacturing gas lighters near Bangladesh ’s capital on Saturday afternoon, leaving at least five people dead, authorities said.

The blaze broke out in the Kadamtali area of Keraniganj near Dhaka, according to the fire service and civil defense.

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Seven firefighting units were deployed to extinguish the blaze, which started in the afternoon, the fire department said. It took several hours to bring it under control.

Firefighters recovered five bodies by the evening and they couldn't immediately be identified.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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