Spectrum customers nationwide dealing with internet issues

SAN ANTONIO - Many Spectrum customers across Texas had to deal with internet issues after outages were reported on Tuesday.

The company on their Twitter account said that they were aware of the issues regarding their phone and Internet services and said that they were trying to resolve it.

We are working to resolve issues with phone and Internet services affecting a large number of our customers. This is the same issue affecting My Account, Spectrum TV, and Email. Support teams will have services restored as soon as possible. — Ask Spectrum (@Ask_Spectrum) June 26, 2018

A website that has an outage map currently shows outages throughout the state as well as nationwide.

Large concentrations can seen in California and Florida as well as in Texas and on the east coast.

At this time the actual number of outages are not currently known. A timetable for a resolution has yet to be announced, according to Spectum's Twitter feed.

We are continuing to work diligently to resolve concerns with Internet services that are impacting streaming content on the Spectrum TV App and other Streaming applications as well as My Account. — Ask Spectrum (@Ask_Spectrum) June 27, 2018

