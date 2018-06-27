Business

Spectrum customers nationwide dealing with internet issues

Company sent out tweets regarding problem on Tuesday

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer
Michael Bocchieri/Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO - Many Spectrum customers across Texas had to deal with internet issues after outages were reported on Tuesday.

The company on their Twitter account said that they were aware of the issues regarding their phone and Internet services and said that they were trying to resolve it.

A website that has an outage map currently shows outages throughout the state as well as nationwide.

Large concentrations can seen in California and Florida as well as in Texas and on the east coast.

At this time the actual number of outages are not currently known. A timetable for a resolution has yet to be announced, according to Spectum's Twitter feed.

