KSAT12 San Antonio, is seeking a dynamic and experienced News Anchor/Reporter to join our team, anchoring five days a week. This is a unique opportunity for a journalist who thrives on breaking news, loves engaging with both their team and consumers, and consistently arrives prepared to help our communities navigate their lives. If you have a passion for storytelling, a knack for connecting with the community, and a commitment to journalistic integrity, we want you to be part of our team. Your ability to connect authentically with the community, combined with a dedication to innovative, empathetic, and engaging storytelling, will help us serve our audience in meaningful ways.

POSITION OVERVIEW

The News Anchor/Reporter will be a central figure in our newsroom, engaging our communities with accurate and compelling storytelling. This role demands a professional with a dynamic on-air presence, strong news judgment, and the versatility to cover impactful news both on the anchor desk and in the field. We’re looking for a leader who can liaise with producers, mentor reporters, and immerse themselves in the community to enhance our connection with our consumers across multiple platforms.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Deliver accurate, urgent, and compelling newscasts, reacting quickly to breaking news both on-air and across digital platforms.

Engage viewers with compelling storytelling across all platforms, prioritizing clarity, engagement, and innovation.

Report live in scheduled newscasts, during unscheduled cut-ins, online, and on social media.

Act as a “guide” in stories, demonstrating a strong connection to the community through active and engaging reporting.

Consistently attend editorial meetings and contribute multiplatform content and coverage ideas.

Enterprise big stories, hold people accountable, and summarize complex information while remaining calm under pressure.

Collaborate with news management, producers, and other team members to ensure a cohesive and comprehensive news coverage strategy.

Foster community connections, leveraging those relationships to cover important stories.

Serve as a mentor within the newsroom, guiding producers and reporters to improve content and presentation.

Participate actively in the community and interact with the audience on multiple platforms.

Regular report impactful stories from the field.

Field anchor newscasts

Other duties as assigned.

KEY QUALIFICATIONS

A proven track record in handling breaking news coverage with a dynamic on-air presence and conversational presentation style.

Ability to work well in a fast-paced, high-pressure, deadline-driven environment.

Strong organizational, time management, and problem-solving skills.

Demonstrated ability to enterprise thoughtful and impactful stories for broadcast and digital platforms.

Self-motivated individual who can work well with a team of high-energy journalists.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Four years of successful anchoring and reporting experience in a television news environment.

Proficiency or ability to fully learn ENPS

Experience acting as a newsroom leader, with engagement in digital and social media platforms.

College degree in Journalism/Communications

Interested candidates, please submit your resume, cover letter and reel link showcasing your relevant experience to Jace Larson, News Director jlarson@ksat.com.

KSAT12

1408 N St Mary’s

San Antonio, TX 78215

KSAT 12 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT 12 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.