KSAT12, a Graham Media owned station located in San Antonio, TX, is searching for a Local Sales Manager who will reinvent our business by being big, bold, and thinking outside the traditional way of doing business. If you are a current LSM/GSM/DOS, or even an up-and-coming DSM, and you are ready for a bigger challenge and a bigger market, this is for you!

You must be hands-on in developing integrated, 360-degree advertising solutions and skilled at building deep relationships with agencies and local decision-makers. This role requires strong digital and new business expertise, with the ability to actively manage and guide Account Executive activity. You will partner with the General Sales Manager to set rates and manage inventory, while maintaining high-profile, positive client relationships within the San Antonio advertising community. Ongoing awareness of competitive market conditions is essential.

Key Responsibilities

Lead, coach, train, and motivate Account Executives to achieve and exceed revenue goals

Develop and execute sales strategies to grow new business and maximize multi-platform revenue

Create revenue forecasts, sales plans, pricing, and packaging strategies

Negotiate agency and direct business, including ratings, rates, and budgets

Execute and manage the local digital sales strategy in alignment with overall station goals

Build and maintain strong relationships with clients, station personnel, and outside vendors

Partner with traffic and operations teams to manage airtime inventory effectively

Maintain competitive market intelligence to position the station successfully

Qualifications

Extensive experience in television and digital advertising sales; sales management experience preferred

Expert knowledge of research tools and ratings metrics; WideOrbit experience a plus

Strong computer and sales software proficiency

Ability to adapt and perform effectively in a fast-paced, dynamic environment

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Location: KSAT 12

1408 N St Mary’s

San Antonio, Texas 78215

To apply: Please submit your updated resume and application to: Ashley Parker, VP General Manager aparker@ksat.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

KSAT 12 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT 12 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination