SA seniors get box fans as part of Project Cool

SAN ANTONIO - After packing Chevy pickup trucks with hundreds of box fans during the month of May for KSAT’s community event, Project Cool was a success.

On Friday, it was time to start cooling off some seniors citizens around town.

Catholic Charities passed out box fans to those who are going to need some help keeping the temperature down this summer.

Their first stop to distribute fans was at the Guadalupe Community Center.

“Seniors really rely on these fans,” said Elizabeth Nemeth, Catholic Charities executive director. “They constantly call and ask when are we handing out the fans. They truly rely on them. It can provide some relief from the heat during the summer months.”

Catholic Charities also gets assistance from the fire department, The Society of St. Vincent de Paul and other organizations around town.

Anyone who would like to donate a fan can drop one off at the Guadalupe Community Center on West Cesar Chavez.

