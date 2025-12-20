Off-duty BCSO corporal arrested on assault, terroristic threat charges, sheriff’s office says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Office corporal was arrested Friday on two family violence-related charges, the sheriff’s office said.

Denisse Villalobos, 31, was charged with assault causing bodily injury on a family member and terroristic threat of a family/household, the sheriff’s office said.

BCSO did not release details about what led to Villalobos’ arrest.

Villalobos, a three-year veteran with the sheriff’s office, is currently assigned to the Detention Bureau as a corporal, BCSO said. She has been employed with the sheriff’s office since April 18, 2022.

BCSO said Villalobos was issued a notice of proposed termination and was placed on administrative leave.

The San Antonio Police Department is conducting a separate but concurrent investigation into Villalobos’ case.

KSAT has reached out to SAPD for additional information.

