WEEKEND WEATHER: Foggy start followed by Sunday cold front

THIS WEKEND: Chilly, foggy morning. Sunny, comfy afternoon

CHRISTMAS: Consistently warm; near 80°

NEXT WEEK: Staying above average with minimal rain chance

San Antonio is settling into an unusually warm and quiet stretch of weather, with temperatures running well above normal and no rain in sight for at least the next week.

THIS WEEKEND

The day begins on the cool side, with morning temperatures in the 40s and some patchy fog possible, especially early. Any low clouds will gradually clear through the morning, leading to plenty of sunshine by afternoon. A light breeze will help push temperatures up into the low to mid-70s, making for a very pleasant December day.

A weak cold front will move through the area Sunday morning, briefly shifting winds to the north. This front won’t bring rain or significant cold air, but it may keep afternoon highs slightly cooler, near 70 degrees. Clouds could linger at times, though some sun is still possible.

CHRISTMAS

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are forecast to be warm and slightly humid, with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s. Sunshine and dry conditions should make for comfortable holiday weather across San Antonio.

NEXT WEEK

Warm and dry weather dominates the forecast heading into the holiday week. An unusually strong ridge of high pressure will keep temperatures above average. For late December, these conditions will feel more like early April.

Rain chances remain very low through the week, with only a slight chance of a brief shower early Monday as Gulf moisture increases. Overall, it’s shaping up to be a great week for travel and outdoor plans.

