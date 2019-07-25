Celebrate National Cheesecake Day with free, half-price cheesecake at Maggiano's, Cheesecake Factory

SAN ANTONIO - Cheesecake lovers have more than one option for celebrating National Cheesecake Day Tuesday.

Maggiano's Little Italy is offering a free slice of New York-style cheesecake with the purchase of an adult entree all day.

The Cheesecake Factory is offering dine-in guests a slice of cheesecake for half-price on Tuesday. The deal includes any of the restaurant's 30-plus flavors.

The Cheesecake Factory will also introduce a new flavor Tuesday -- Pineapple Upside-Down Cheesecake.

