Check insurance coverage before renting car

SAN ANTONIO - If you're planning a trip that includes a rental car, you have options when it comes to rental car insurance.

Consumer Reports says before you rent a car or pay for the company's insurance, check for coverage under your personal auto insurance and through the credit card you'll use. Credit cards can change their terms.

For instance, Discover recently stopped offering rental car insurance altogether. American Express, Chase and Citibank still do offer it, but check their terms and limits.

If a credit card is your primary coverage, there could be a benefit to using it.

Should there be a claim, the credit card insurance could be in line to cover it and your own auto insurance rates may not change.

Remember that to be covered through your credit card, you need to pay for the entire rental with that card and decline the rental agency's coverage.

But if you are going to depend on your own auto insurance policy, remember the rental will be covered under the same terms as your own car, so check those terms carefully.

For instance, if your personal policy doesn't have collision coverage, you should consider adding it the rental car company's policy. Expect to pay up to $30 a day for collision coverage and $10 to $15 for liability coverage a day.

If you are traveling outside the United States, it's possible your personal insurance won't cover a rental car. In that case, your best option may be to get the rental company's insurance, Consumer Reports said.

Read the terms carefully and make sure it will cover your anticipated itinerary and activities.



