Man hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by vehicle on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday near the Culebra Road and North General McMullen Drive intersection.

SAPD said the man was crossing Culebra Road when a vehicle collided with him.

The driver of the vehicle stopped to assist the man after the alleged collision, according to police.

Police said the driver is not expected to face any criminal charges.

