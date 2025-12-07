Man sleeping under bridge near downtown struck by vehicle, driver flees, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after a vehicle ran over his legs while he was sleeping under a bridge near downtown San Antonio, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Austin Street near Interstate 37.

According to a police preliminary report, the man told police that he was asleep when an unknown vehicle drove over his legs, waking him.

SAPD said the driver drove off without rendering aid to the man.

The man suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Police said no information about the vehicle or driver is available at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

