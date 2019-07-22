Tick that causes red meat allergy spreading

SAN ANTONIO - The Lone Star tick, which can trigger a potentially dangerous allergy to red meat, is spreading to habitats as far north as Minnesota and Maine.

The tick has primarily been known to live in the southeastern U.S., but has also moved as far west as Texas.



Dean Cecil is suffering the consequences of a bite from the eight-legged bloodsucker.



"I started breaking out after eating a big hamburger," he said.



When Cecil went to the emergency room, a doctor diagnosed the cause of his allergic reaction to a Lone Star tick's bite, which can trigger an allergy to red meat.



"I used to love to grill out -- hamburgers, steaks and ribs," he said. "Those things are no longer on my menu."



Cecil now carries an EpiPen and must avoid eating pork, lamb and beef.



"It's not entirely clear to scientists why a bite from the Lone Star tick causes an allergy to the carbohydrate alpha-gal, found in red meat, or how common this is," said Catherine Roberts, of Consumer Reports. "But, it's important to note, it doesn't happen to everybody who's bitten."



The Lone Star tick is so-named because of the white splash on its back.



Not all ticks carry the same diseases, but at least one variety of disease-transmitting tick can be found in every state. Black-legged ticks spread Lyme disease, the most common. Nearly 300,000 Americans develop Lyme disease each year.



The key to preventing tick-borne infections is to avoid bites. Experts recommend wearing long pants and sleeves when in woodsy areas or areas with thick vegetation, as well as using an effective insect repellent.



"You'll want to thoroughly check yourself and others for ticks after being outside. Also, shower soon after you come indoors," Roberts said.



For extra protection, tossing the clothing you wore outside into the dryer on high heat for 10 minutes can kill ticks that might still be hanging on.



If you are bitten by a tick and develop flu-like symptoms, seek medical attention.

