KSAT Q&A: Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones discusses upcoming public meeting over ICE presence in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones joined the KSAT Q&A on Tuesday to discuss an upcoming public meeting regarding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in San Antonio.

San Antonio City Council will hold the special session at 1 p.m. on Jan. 22 at City Hall to address community concerns about federal agents in the city.

“We get lots of questions,” Jones said. “We want to make sure that we lay flat for folks what we are doing, the questions that we have asked, the responses that we have not received, but also be really clear about the different conditions under which we are operating, which are the state laws.”

The mayor said there are nearly 100,000 undocumented people in the San Antonio community that deserve an opportunity to hear the council’s thoughts and be heard themselves.

“We all are trying to balance public trust and public safety,” Jones said.

Residents wishing to participate in the public comment section of the meeting can sign up online.

Jones also discussed a proposed San Antonio Water System rate increase, voting and more during the KSAT Q&A.

