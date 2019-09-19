Consumer News: Venmo scam, green vehicles, car seat recycling

SAN ANTONIO - If you’re among the 40 million people who use the Venmo app, watch out for a scam that’s making the rounds through a tricky text message.

The scam attempts to dupe people into sharing their sensitive banking information through a fake Venmo website, according to authorities.

Venmo users are sent a text message claiming their account is going to be charged and to cancel the withdrawal, they need to log in and decline it.

The webpage users are linked to looks just like Venmo’s site, but it’s a fake. Once there, users are asked to verify their identity by entering account information.

Anyone who thinks they may have been taken by the scam should notify PayPal, the owner of Venmo.

Electric Car Ratings

A couple of all electric plug-in vehicles scored top safety ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

The 2019 Tesla Model 3, Tesla’s less expensive car, earned good ratings across the board in crash tests. Its standard front crash prevention system earned a superior rating.

Another plug-in, the Audi e-tron also earned a top safety pick award.

The Chevrolet Bolt, a small electric car, performed well in crash tests with good ratings in all but one. It got a poor rating, however, for headlights with too much glare.

Car Seat Recycling

To mark National Baby Safety Month, Walmart is offering families a chance to turn in their expired or outgrown car seats for cash.

Through the end of September, families can drop off their car seats at participating Walmart Supercenters and receive a $30 gift card to use on more baby items.

All brands are accepted. Boosters are not. The limit is two per household. Walmart is partnering with a recycling company to keep the seats out of landfills.

