RECALL ALERT: Kidde recalls 2 smoke alarm models

Consumer Product Safety Commission

Two models of dual-sensor smoke alarms have been recalled by Kidde.

A press release from the Consumer Product Safety Commission said a yellow cap left on during the manufactoring process can cover one of the smoke sensors.

The cap compromises the ability to detect smoke, creating a huge risk to people needing to be alerted in case of fire.

Roughly 452,000 units were sold in the US, the press release said.

The detectors are called Kidde dual-sensor, photoelectric and ionization alarm models PI2010 and PI9010.

The word "KIDDE" will be shown on the front of the alarm with th emodel number and date code are on the back.

The recalled alarms were purchased at Walmart, Menards and Home Depot and also sold online at Amazon, ShopKidde.com and other websites from Sept. 2016 through Jan. 2018.

The recall says consumers should remove the alarm and inspect it to see if there's a yellow cap. If a cap is present, do not take the alarm apart, open the casing or remove the yellow cap.

If you purchased one of the alarms, call Kidde toll-free at 1-833-551-7739 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.

Consumers can also go online to www.kidde.com and click "Product Safety Recall" and request a free replacement.

