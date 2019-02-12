Samsung settles class action lawsuit over exploding washing machines

SAN ANTONIO - Owners of certain Samsung washing machines can file claims for rebates, repairs and refunds, now that Samsung has settled a class-action lawsuit prompted by complaints of exploding machines.

Across the county, owner after owner shared pictures and accounts of exploding washing machines.

“I heard what sounded like a tornado whipping around,” said Kristyn Ryan, a Bandera woman whose machine violently ripped apart as she did the morning laundry. “It sounded like the roof was caving in.”

Months later, in 2016, Samsung recalled several models of the high-efficiency top-load washing machines after nine injuries were reported.

Now, a preliminary settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit. Three major retailers -- Home Depot, Best Buy and Lowes -- were also named in the lawsuit.

Samsung has denied allegations in the suit and said it was settling to avoid further costly litigation.

Owners who bought one of the 2.8 million machines made between March 2011 and October 2016 can file a claim for various forms of compensation.

The deadline to file a claim is Aug. 6. Owners can go to the settlement website, www.washermdlsettlement.com, and enter their model and serial number to file a claim.

Consumers who bought Canada Dry Ginger Ale, Dial foaming hand soap and Charmin flushable wipes may also be able to claim a little cash.

Canada Dry Ginger Ale settled an $11 million lawsuit over allegations that the popular beverage does not contain real ginger as stated on the label. Rather, the suit claimed, the product used flavorings that do not provide the same health benefits as the actual root.

People who bought Canada Dry Ginger Ale between January 2013 and December 2018 may be able to pocket up to $5.20 without proof of purchase or as much as $40 with proof. Claims must be filed by March 19 through www.cdgasettlement.com.

Consumers who bought Dial Complete Foaming Liquid Hand Soap may also be able to clean up as much as $8.10 without proof of purchase. The company settled a $7 million class action lawsuit alleging the soap’s label, which allegedly overstated the product’s germ-killing properties. People are eligible to file a claim through www.soapsettlement.com if they bought the product between Jan. 1, 2001, and Jan. 2, 2019. The deadline to file a claim is April 12.

Consumers who bought Charmin Freshmates Flushable wipes or any premoistened Charmin wipes that claim flushable on the label may also receive a few bucks. The company settled class-action claims that the wipes are not flushable as advertised, and they clog toilets and rack up plumbing repair bills.

For purchases made between April 2011 and November 2018, consumers may receive up to $30 with proof of purchase or $4.20 without proof. The deadline to file a claim at www.pettitwipesettlement.com is Feb. 28.

The companies involved in these settlements are not admitting wrongdoing, but say they are settling to avoid further costly legal battles.

