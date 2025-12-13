End of year, new beginnings: Habitat for Humanity builds new home for local family

SAN ANTONIO – With the stroke of a pen, Ramona Carrasco took a step that she expects will change the lives of her family and herself for the future.

She signed the paperwork Friday, making her the latest homeowner helped by Habitat for Humanity of San Antonio.

Carrasco also became the last in 2025 to close on a Habitat home.

“I’m just proud that we’re able to own a home,” she said, fighting back tears.

The mother of four has gone through a lot to get to this point.

Everyone who signs on to become a homeowner through Habitat must undergo 17 home ownership training classes and put in at least 300 hours of “sweat equity.”

“They build on their homes, build on their neighbors’ homes and do everything, from sweeping up the foundation the first day to putting final touches on the porch,” said Stephanie Wiese, the organization’s chief development officer.

Wiese said 67 families went through the process this year, eventually earning the keys to their own homes.

Just after putting her name on the dotted line, Carrasco and her children began discussing plans for their space, a four-bedroom, two-bathroom single-story home.

“We do love to do arts and crafts, so I’m looking forward to setting up a space,” Carrasco said.

Her daughter, Carly Loera, also has big plans for the backyard.

“My mom said we’re going to have a swing set, so that’s exciting,” the fourth-grader said. “I also want a trampoline.”

Her brother, Christopher, meanwhile, was taken aback by the entire house. He said he’s looking forward to sharing a room with his older brother.

“I actually like it, like, a lot, and I’m just so excited,” he said.

For the family, the idea of homeownership is priceless.

But Wiese says this year in particular, it has come at a greater cost.

The entire building industry has been hit hard by tariffs instituted on many imported goods.

Wiese said that although Habitat has been able to buy certain products in bulk and get discounts due to the volume of items it purchases, the current climate still stings a bit.

“We’re constantly struggling,” she said. “Our houses cost around $95,000 about five or six years ago. They now cost about $150,000 to build.”

Through lots of help from corporations and the community, though, Wiese said her organization keeps going.

Construction has already begun in Carrasco’s neighborhood on homes that will be occupied by other families next year.

