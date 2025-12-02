Skip to main content
Local News

San Antonio nonprofits reliant on Giving Tuesday face heightened challenges as demand surges

Facing federal budget cuts and increased demand, nonprofit organizations turn to Giving Tuesday for support

Devan Karp, Reporter

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Nonprofit organizations across San Antonio and the U.S. came together on Tuesday to encourage charitable giving.

The effort is called “Giving Tuesday.” The ways to help people go beyond writing a check.

For those who want to provide assistance that’s not money, consider donating blood.

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center states that the need for blood has been significant this year. Demand has also increased during the holidays.

“Those needs could be people scheduling surgeries towards the end of the year, childbirth, there’s also a need for cancer patients, which people don’t realize, and unfortunately, accidents due to travel during the holidays,” said Francine Pina of South Texas Blood and Tissue.

Nonprofit organizations in San Antonio said that 2025 has been a difficult year for many of them.

Federal budget cuts and shifting grant funding have left some programs in jeopardy as they plan for the year ahead.

“It’s also important for budgets, for planning purposes, and the percentage of giving from those that have the least amount of funds is the highest,” said Rebecca Helterbrand, the CEO of Respite Care San Antonio.

In short: donations from a wide range of supporters — even small amounts — add up and help organizations survive and continue serving.

Respite Care, an organization that helps children with disabilities find the attentive childcare their parents might not be able to afford, says that volunteering in the community can always be helpful.

Before donating to a charity for Giving Tuesday, ensure that it’s a reputable organization. Charity Navigator and give.org/ are two websites that Consumer Reports encourages people to use.

