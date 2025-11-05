Local nonprofit helps Texas grandparents raising young children find resources

This organization helps grandparents in need

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re a grandparent needing to relearn how to raise a young child, one Texas organization is stepping in to help.

Texas Grandparents Raising Grandchildren (TGRG) has a mission to advocate and empower families by giving access to resources, information and support.

According to TGRG, over 266,000 grandparents in Texas are raising their grandchildren for various reasons.

Additionally, it costs around $23,000 a year to care for a child. This can be overwhelming for grandparents, especially with 23% living in poverty, TGRG said.

KSAT talked to Gloria Adams, Intake Coordinator for TGRG. She said it’s an honor to listen to the stories of grandparents in need and direct them to the resources they need.

“It is very difficult to parent a child who is irresponsible and yet have to parent their child,” Adams said. “It is very difficult, but I have found through prayer, not hard to do.”

Some resources the organization offers include directing grandparents to clothing closets, food pantries, counseling services, legal aid groups, educational opportunities and more.

The nonprofit never charges for these services.

If you’re a grandparent who needs resources, you can learn more at this website.

