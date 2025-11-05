New Trader Joe’s opens to large crowd on Northwest Side

Customers inside the newest Trader Joe's in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Trader Joe’s has opened a third location in the San Antonio area.

The California-based grocery chain opened its location at 11745 Interstate 10 W. on Tuesday, Nov. 4, to a large crowd. Store hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Trader Joe’s hired more than 40 new crew members from the surrounding area and transferred in other employees from the chain’s other stores.

The registered project at the Huebner Oaks Center had an ongoing renovation set from June to December 2025, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation listing stated.

The estimated cost of the 9,600-square-foot store is $900,000, according to TDLR.

San Antonio’s other Trader Joe’s stores are located at 360 East Basse Road near the Quarry and 403 North Loop 1604 West in Stone Oak.

