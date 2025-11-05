New Trader Joe’s opens to large crowd on Northwest Side The newest location opened on Tuesday Customers inside the newest Trader Joe's in San Antonio (Andrew Wilson, KSAT 2025) SAN ANTONIO – Trader Joe’s has opened a third location in the San Antonio area.
The California-based grocery chain opened its location at 11745 Interstate 10 W. on Tuesday, Nov. 4, to a large crowd. Store hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Watch some of the reaction in the video player below:
Trader Joe’s hired more than 40 new crew members from the surrounding area and transferred in other employees from the chain’s other stores.
Store Captain (manager) Hrag Kozanian cuts the ribbon for the grand opening of the 3rd Trader Joe's in San Antonio (KSAT 2025)
The registered project at the Huebner Oaks Center had an ongoing renovation set from June to December 2025, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation listing stated.
The estimated cost of the 9,600-square-foot store is $900,000, according to TDLR.
Customers shop inside the new Trader Joe's in San Antonio (KSAT 2025) Customers shop inside the new Trader Joe's in San Antonio (KSAT 2025)
San Antonio’s other Trader Joe’s stores are located at 360 East Basse Road near the Quarry and 403 North Loop 1604 West in Stone Oak.
Customers wait for the newest Trader Joe's in San Antonio to open (KSAT 2025) Customers inside the newest Trader Joe's in San Antonio (KSAT 2025) Read also:
