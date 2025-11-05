James Avery, Cavender Grande Ford give away food boxes to families impacted by government shutdown

SAN ANTONIO – As the government shutdown continues, James Avery and Cavender Grande Ford worked together to help affected federal workers and military personnel by giving away hundreds of food boxes on Tuesday.

There were around 400 boxes given out, 75 gas cards, and 400 bags of vegetables. According to the organizers, each box serves 50 meals.

Each person in line had to have their government ID to be valid to participate.

The distribution started around 2 p.m., but people were already lined up at 11 a.m. The line stretched at least a mile down the road outside the dealership.

Read also: