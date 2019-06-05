You're invited to the SATX Food Truck Festival!

SAN ANTONIO - Hello, KSAT Insiders!
We know you’re always interested in fun & exciting INSIDER experiences, and now we have an AWESOME food event that you're invited to this weekend!
The SATX Food Truck Festival is happening this weekend June 7-9 at StreetFare SA where you can enjoy eight food trucks, beer + wine, live music, contests + giveaways, face painting and more!
Admission to SATX Food Truck Festival is free and open to the public.
INSIDERS who RSVP and attend will receive a free swag bag, and INSIDERS who come early will also get the chance to meet some of our KSAT Foodie Stars like Erica Hernandez, David Elder and Max Massey!
Be sure to look for a surprise in your swag bag, we'll be giving away prizes at random for those who attend.
On Friday, the first 150 people to enter the park will receive a free pair of StreetFare sunglasses.
You can have a chance to win FREE FOOD FOR A YEAR at StreetFareSA -- that's right free food for a year. CLICK HERE to enter for your chance to win free food for a year.
SATX Food Truck Festival event hours:
- Friday, June 7, 5 p.m. to midnight
- Saturday, June 8, 11 a.m. to midnight
- Sunday, June 9, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
SATX Food Truck lineups:
Friday, June 7
- Bob & Timmy’s on Wheels
- Golden Street Taco
- Purple Pig BBQ
- Rooster’s
- Saint Queenies
- Slider Provider
- Twisted Traditions
- What the Waffle
Saturday, June 8
- Ay, Chihuahua Tacos
- Berbere Ethiopian Cuisine
- Bob & Timmy’s on Wheels
- Datz It, Datz All
- MalDonado’s Grill
- R&J Smokin
- The Asian Peach
Sunday, June 9
- Bob & Timmy’s on Wheels
- Dos Papi’s Tacos
- Llalla’s Empanadas
- Mesquite Shack BBQ
- Poke Man Sushi Bowls
- Red Smitty’s Soul Snapper
- Rooster’s
- The Asian Peach
For more information, visit streetfaresa.com.
