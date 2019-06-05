You're invited to the SATX Food Truck Festival!

SAN ANTONIO - Hello, KSAT Insiders!

The SATX Food Truck Festival is happening this weekend June 7-9 at StreetFare SA where you can enjoy eight food trucks, beer + wine, live music, contests + giveaways, face painting and more!

Admission to SATX Food Truck Festival is free and open to the public.

INSIDERS who RSVP and attend will receive a free swag bag, and INSIDERS who come early will also get the chance to meet some of our KSAT Foodie Stars like Erica Hernandez, David Elder and Max Massey!

Be sure to look for a surprise in your swag bag, we'll be giving away prizes at random for those who attend.

On Friday, the first 150 people to enter the park will receive a free pair of StreetFare sunglasses.

You can have a chance to win FREE FOOD FOR A YEAR at StreetFareSA -- that's right free food for a year. CLICK HERE to enter for your chance to win free food for a year.

SATX Food Truck Festival event hours:

Friday, June 7, 5 p.m. to midnight

Saturday, June 8, 11 a.m. to midnight

Sunday, June 9, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

SATX Food Truck lineups:

Friday, June 7

Bob & Timmy’s on Wheels

Golden Street Taco

Purple Pig BBQ

Rooster’s

Saint Queenies

Slider Provider

Twisted Traditions

What the Waffle

Saturday, June 8

Ay, Chihuahua Tacos

Berbere Ethiopian Cuisine

Bob & Timmy’s on Wheels

Datz It, Datz All

MalDonado’s Grill

R&J Smokin

The Asian Peach

Sunday, June 9

Bob & Timmy’s on Wheels

Dos Papi’s Tacos

Llalla’s Empanadas

Mesquite Shack BBQ

Poke Man Sushi Bowls

Red Smitty’s Soul Snapper

Rooster’s

The Asian Peach

For more information, visit streetfaresa.com.

