SAN ANTONIO - Enter below for your chance to win free food for a year at the StreetFare SA.

The SATX Food Truck Festival runs Friday, June 7-9.

At the SATX Food Truck Festival at StreetFare SA there will be eight food trucks, live music, drinks, contests, bouncy castles, face painting and more!

For more information, visit streetfaresa.com.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.