Community’s generosity accelerates mother’s mission to regain custody of her children

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – She lost custody of two of her children, but thanks to the support of faith-based organizations providing the perfect gift of a car, she is now one step closer to being reunited with them.

Venus, 23, said the car will ultimately lead her to the greatest gift she could ever ask for: to live with her babies again.

“My childhood wasn’t the best, so growing up, I wanted to make sure my kids had what I didn’t have, like role models and a different environment,” Venus said.

It was a mission interrupted by domestic violence.

“It was just a crazy case to say the least,” Venus said. “I have been away from their dad for over three months now, so at the last court date, I was surprised when they didn’t give my kids back to me. I am kind of shook up about that.”

With the help of Family Promise of Greater New Braunfels, Venus’s life has turned around.

She now has a stable job, is living in the safety of the nonprofit’s shelter, and is better positioned to meet the court’s demands to get her children back.

One of those demands is to get reliable transportation, and that is where Christian Brothers Automotive stepped in.

“To give someone a hand out of a bad situation is just huge,” said Kevin Carroll, the owner. “It means so much to me personally. I just love it. There is nothing that makes me and my team happier than to give.”

After connecting with Family Promise and learning of Venus’s situation, the faith-based business fixed up a used car with a brand-new engine for donation.

“When she gets to 500 miles, I want her to come back so we can take a look at it,” he said. “We will also do free oil changes for her. I just want her to tenaciously stick to her goals. She can obtain anything if she sticks to her goals and aggressively pursues them.”

Venus said she was speechless when she found out the keys would be hers.

“I was just relieved and so grateful. I felt like crying because I have never had anyone give me anything like that. I worked so hard for all I have. Don’t have much to show for it right now, but I am getting there,” said Venus. “I am just excited, I am so happy. I stay positive. It has been ups and downs, but I am excited to move forward. Ready for consistency. But it is truly nice to see there are people out there that care.”

With her stable job and new car, the only thing Venus has to do is find permanent housing.

Venus is already looking at leases to have done by the end of next month.

She said she hopes that her journey to getting her children back inspires others out there to keep going, no matter how hard life can be.

“Just keep going,” Venus said. “It is hard out here. It is never going to be easy; you just have to keep going. Keep moving. And ask for help.”

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

