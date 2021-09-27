Hispanic Heritage Month coloring contest: Decorate a calavera and get a shot at scoring an iPad Mini

DOWNLOAD THE SKULL HERE AND SUBMIT BELOW.

To commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re calling all KSAT Kids to show off their artistic skills for a chance at winning an iPad mini.

Your blank canvas is a skull, or calavera, commonly used during the holiday Day of the Dead, or Día de los Muertos, to honor loved ones. This year, Day of the Dead begins Nov. 1.

The KSAT Hispanic Heritage Month Skull Decorating Contest runs from Monday, Sept. 27 to Friday, Oct. 8. Some of the best submissions will be featured in the KSAT Kids newsletter and on GMSA at 9 a.m. on KSAT 12.

How to enter the Hispanic Heritage Month Skull Decorating Contest

Download and print out the skull coloring sheet. The handout is shown below. Color the Día de los Muertos skull handout with any design you want. Take a picture of the skull design and upload the picture to the contest form below. Official contest rules here. Parents, if your kids want to decorate a skull, you can enter on their behalf. Please state in the entry form you are entering for your child.

. (KSAT)

SUBMIT BELOW

Learn about Hispanic Heritage and Day of the Dead

National Hispanic Heritage Month is held annually from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 and celebrates the culture and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans.

Ad

Day of the Dead, or Día de los Muertos, is a holiday that celebrates life and death and honors loved ones who have passed away.

While the holiday originated in Mexico, it is celebrated all over Latin America, as well as in cities in the United States like San Antonio.

One of the most common sightings during Day of the Dead are the colorful calaveras and calacas, or skeletons, that come in all colors, shapes, sizes and designs, according to National Geographic.

Sugar skulls, which can be given as gifts during the holiday, are part of a sugar art tradition brought by 17th-century Italian missionaries

Watch the San Antonio Day of the Dead River Parade Oct. 29 on KSAT 12

The San Antonio Day Of The Dead River Parade will be broadcast live on KSAT 12 and KSAT.com at 8 p.m. Friday, October 29.

Families will be able to witness the colorful and handmade art on barges in person. Last year, celebrations were held virtually due to the pandemic.

Ad

Hand-painted skulls by local artists will also make a return this year. The celebration will also include a culinary ofrenda, or altar, that showcases the city’s best when it comes to food and drinks.

Tickets for the in-person event are available online now.

Read more from KSAT’s Hispanic Heritage page: