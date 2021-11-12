Exclusive for KSAT Insiders: Enter for a chance to win entertainment packages for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

Become a KSAT Insider today and enter to win.

As a thank you to our station supporters, KSAT 12 has partnered with Celebrity Fan Fest Film Festival for a contest to give out 12 family entertainment packages for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” Details on how to enter are included below.

The contest is free to enter and is exclusively for KSAT Insiders, a community of more than 40,000 members that support and help inform our newsroom. If you’re interested in becoming a KSAT Insider, sign up for free here.

Each family entertainment package will include either four- or five-pack of movie passes for a screening of “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” free popcorn and soda and $10 game cards that will be valid in-person at participating EVO Entertainment locations from Nov. 19-Dec. 12.

Winners who want to attend a special private screening along with “Ghostbusters” actor Ernie Hudson can ONLY redeem passes during Dec. 9-12 at “Celebrity Fan Fest--Film Festival” at participating EVO Entertainment locations. Please visit https://pmxevents.com/ for participating locations.

The contest ends Nov. 17 and winners will be drawn on Nov. 18.

How to enter

If you already have a KSAT Insider account

Confirm you are logged in (in the upper right corner where it says “Sign In”) and then visit your profile page . Here you will find the contest entry form by clicking on the Celebrity Fan Film Fest graphic.

If you aren’t yet a KSAT Insider, there are three steps to enter to win:

Create a free KSAT Insider account here Verify your email address through the message automatically sent to your inbox. Go to your account profile page , click the Celebrity Fan Fest image and follow the prompts.

Having trouble? Email insiders@ksat.com

Additional contest details

Only one entry per person is allowed.

The Film Festival contest for KSAT Insiders runs from Nov. 12 at noon - Nov. 17 at 11:59 p.m. We will draw winners on Nov. 18.

Prizes include:

WINNERS CAN CHOOSE HOW/WHEN TO REDEEM THEIR PRIZE:

Winners will receive either a family four-pack or a five-pack of entertainment passes to a free screening of “Ghostbusters- Afterlife”(opening November 19, 2021) at any participating EVO Entertainment locations. Please visit https://pmxevents.com for a list of locations.

Winners who want to attend a special private screening along with “Ghostbusters” actor Ernie Hudson can ONLY redeem passes during Dec. 9-12 at “Celebrity Fan Fest--Film Festival” at participating EVO Entertainment locations. Autograph and photo are not included in this prize package. Please visit https://pmxevents.com/ for participating locations.

“Ten” (10) winners will receive a family four-pack of tickets to the Celebrity Fan Fest Film Festival, four (4) popcorn and soda vouchers, and four (4) $10 game credit vouchers with an approximate total retail value (“ARV”) of $150, provided by Celebrity Fan Fest Film Festival happening Dec. 9-12, 2021 at participating EVO Entertainment locations.

“Two” (2) winners will be awarded five (5) tickets to the Celebrity Fan Fest Film Festival, and five (5) popcorn and soda vouchers and five (5) $10 game cards with an approximate total retail value (“ARV”) of $200.

*The vouchers may only be used once. Winners can choose how and when to redeem their prize via the options listed above.

RULES: View the full contest rules here.