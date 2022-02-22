Insider Exclusive: Enter for a chance to win 4-pack tickets to San Antonio Home & Garden Show

79º

Rocio Hernandez, KSAT Insider Membership Producer

Tags: KSAT Insider, Contests, Things To Do, Alamodome
KSAT 12 is giving out family four-packs of tickets to the San Antonio Spring Home & Garden Show to 10 lucky KSAT Insiders. See below for the sweepstakes entry form!

The show – happening Friday through Sunday at the Alamodome – is the perfect place to find inspiration for your next home project. It will feature hundreds of booths, industry experts and activities for every member of the family.

This sweepstakes is free to enter and is exclusively for members of KSAT Insider. Visit the San Antonio Home & Garden Show website for additional event information.

The entry period runs from Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. - Thursday, Feb. 24 at 11:59 p.m. with winners randomly selected on Friday, Feb. 25.

Ten winners will receive a family four-pack of tickets to the San Antonio Spring Home & Garden Show with an approximate total retail value of $40.

Only one entry per person is allowed, and official sweepstake rules can be viewed here.

Having trouble submitting an entry? Email insiders@ksat.com.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rocio Hernandez is the membership producer for KSAT Insider, a free membership program that strengthens the relationships between our newsroom and the communities we serve. Prior to joining the KSAT team, Rocio worked as a communications intern at the International Center for Journalists and fellow at The Texas Tribune.

