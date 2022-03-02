Here’s how you can join the 2022 Porch Parade celebration

Gather up your decorations, lights, banners and show off your creative style by decorating your house, business or school for this year’s Porch Parade contest. Once you have decorated, take a picture of your creation and submit it to KSAT.com/porchparade.

Important Dates:

Monday, February 28: 2022 Porch Parade Contest kickoff

Wednesday, March 16: Last day to enter the Porch Parade Contest on KSAT.com

Friday, March 18: Judging begins

Saturday, March 19-March 23 KSAT crew will be shooting video of entries

Friday, March 25: KSAT Porch Parade Party— live from 8 p.m.-10 p.m.

The Battle of Flowers Association and the Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association, Inc, are once again collaborating on a safe, virtual event designed to encourage and support the spirit of celebration by holding a city-wide decorating competition for residences, schools, and businesses. Following the success of the first city-wide Porch Parade last year, the two largest street parades in San Antonio, expect this year’s contest to be bigger and better.

Need some inspiration? Click Here for some photos of last year’s entries.

Ad

Below are the prizes that will be awarded.

Residential - will be judged by how well the entry represents the spirit of The Battle of Flowers and/or the Fiesta Flambeau Parade. A grand prize will be awarded in addition to first, second and third place categories.

Grand prize winner - Best residential entry depicting the spirit of Fiesta’s Street Parades will receive:

Two nights stay for two at the new Estancia Del Norte, Tapestry Collection by Hilton Hotel.

One breakfast for two, one lunch for two and one dinner for two in the first-ever restaurant LAZO by Don Strange located in the new Estancia Del Norte.

One-hundred dollar ($100) gift certificate from AMOLS’ Fiesta And Party Store, providing everything you need for parties and Fiesta since 1949.

La Palapas Fiesta FajitaRita Party for 20

Six tickets to attend the 2022 Fiesta Flambeau® Parade as special guests of the Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association, Inc

Six tickets to the 2022 Battle of Flowers® Parade as special guests of the Battle of Flowers Association

Gift bag of Battle of Flowers® Parade and Fiesta Flambeau® Parade souvenirs including Fiesta Medals

$500. cash prize

The first-place winner will receive:

Dinner for two in the first-ever restaurant LAZO by Don Strange located in the new Estancia Del Norte.

75-dollar ($75) gift certificate from AMOLS’ Fiesta And Party Store, providing everything you need for parties and Fiesta since 1949.

La Palapas Fiesta FajitaRita Party for 10

Gift bag of Battle of Flowers® Parade and Fiesta Flambeau® Parade souvenirs including Fiesta Medals.

Four tickets to the 2022 Fiesta Flambeau Parade as guests of the Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association, Inc

Four tickets to the 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade as guests of the Battle of Flowers Association

$250. cash prize

The second-place winner will receive:

Dinner for two in the first-ever restaurant LAZO by Don Strange located in the new Estancia Del Norte.

50-dollar ($50) gift certificate from AMOLS’ Fiesta and Party Store, providing everything you need for parties and Fiesta since 1949.

La Palapas Fiesta FajitaRita Party for 10

Two tickets to the 2022 Fiesta Flambeau Parade as guests of the Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association, Inc

Two tickets to the 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade as guests of the Battle of Flowers Association

Gift bag of Battle of Flowers® Parade and Fiesta Flambeau® Parade souvenirs including Fiesta Medals.

$250. cash prize

The third-place winner will receive:

Dinner for two in the first-ever restaurant LAZO by Don Strange located in the new Estancia Del Norte.

25-dollar ($25) gift certificate from AMOLS’ Fiesta And Party Store, providing everything you need for parties and Fiesta since 1949.

La Palapas Fiesta FajitaRita Party for 10

Two tickets to the 2022 Fiesta Flambeau Parade as guests of the Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association, Inc

Two tickets to the 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade as guests of the Battle of Flowers Association

Gift bag of Battle of Flowers® Parade and Fiesta Flambeau® Parade souvenirs including Fiesta Medals.

$250 cash prize

Businesses - will be judged on best depiction of The Battle of Flowers® Parade or Fiesta Flambeau® Parade. One grand prize will be awarded to the winning entry and they will receive:

A four-hour, private conference room for up to 10 business associates provided by the new Estancia Del Norte, Tapestry Collection by Hilton Hotel.

Continental breakfast for up to 10 business associates provided by the first-ever restaurant LAZO by Don Strange located in the new Estancia Del Norte

La Palapas Fiesta FajitaRita Party for 10

One-hundred-dollar ($100) gift certificate from AMOLS’ Fiesta And Party Store, providing everything you need for parties and Fiesta since 1949.

Ten tickets to the 2022 Fiesta Flambeau® Parade as special guests of the Fiesta Flambeau® Parade Association, Inc

Ten tickets to the 2022 Battle of Flowers® Parade as special guests of the Battle of Flowers® Association

Gift bag of Battle of Flowers® Parade and Fiesta Flambeau® Parade souvenirs including Fiesta Medals

$250. cash prize

Schools - will be judged on best depiction of The Battle of Flowers® Parade or Fiesta Flambeau® Parade. One grand prize will be awarded to the winning entry and they will receive:

Ad

Five thousand dollar ($5,000) City-Wide Porch Parade Education Award presented by the Battle of Flowers® Association and the Fiesta Flambeau® Parade Association, Inc., for the purpose of continued arts initiatives and arts education of students in San Antonio and Bexar County

Five-hundred ($500) gift certificate from AMOLS’ Fiesta And Party Store providing everything you need for parties and Fiesta since 1949.

Hotel Accommodations - Winners will be required to provide a valid credit card to hotel to cover incidentals which are not included in the prize packages. All stays are subject to availability and restrictions. Winner and guest must have all necessary identification and/or travel documents (i.e., valid US driver’s license) required for stay. All hotel prizes must take place before December 31, 2022, or the prizes will be forfeited. Winner is solely responsible for any federal, state, and local taxes.