Texas Eats Fiesta Medal giveaway with David Elder

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Get ready, San Antonio—KSAT and Quick Quack are celebrating Fiesta in style with a special Texas Eats Fiesta Medal giveaway at Quick Quack Car Wash on Wednesday, March 18th. We’ll be set up at Quick Quack Car Wash at 8803 Potranco Rd., so follow the crowd of Fiesta fanatics, cascarones, and medal collectors heading that way!

📍 Location: Quick Quack Car Wash, 8803 Protranco Rd.

📅 Date: March 18

⏱️ Time: Line starts at 9:00 a.m.

🎁 Medal giveaway starts: 10:00 a.m.

🎟️ Cost: FREE to the first 200 people in line

Arrive early, grab your place in line, and get ready to shout “¡Viva Fiesta!” as you snag this year’s Texas Eats medal. Once they’re gone, they’re gone - so dust off your flower crowns, throw on your brightest Fiesta gear, and meet David Elder at Quick Quack for Fiesta vibes and KSAT fun!

You can read the Official Rules & Regulations are here.