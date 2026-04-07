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Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT

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KSAT Medal giveaway with Myra Arthur

Fiesta medal fun is heading to VIA

Marty Williams, KSAT Insider Events Director

KSAT Medal Giveaway at VIA Crossroads Park & Ride 4/10/26 ((Marty Williams, Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.))

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Get ready, San Antonio—KSAT and VIA are celebrating Fiesta in style with a special KSAT medal giveaway at VIA on Friday, April 10th. We’ll be set up outside at VIA Crossroads Park & Ride at 151 Crossroads, so look for the VIA building and follow the crowd of Fiesta fanatics, cascarones, and medal collectors heading that way!

  • 📍 Location: VIA Crossroads Park & Ride
  • 📅 Date: April 10th
  • ⏱️ Line starts: 4:00 p.m.
  • 🎁 Medal giveaway starts: 6:00 p.m.
  • 🎟️ Cost: FREE to the first 200 people in line

Arrive early, grab your place in line, and get ready to shout “¡Viva Fiesta!” as you snag this year’s KSAT medal. Once they’re gone, they’re gone - so dust off your flower crowns, throw on your brightest Fiesta gear, and meet Myra Arthur at VIA for Fiesta vibes and KSAT fun!

You can read the Official Rules & Regulations here.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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