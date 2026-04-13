KSAT Medal giveaway with Ernie Zuniga

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Get ready, San Antonio—KSAT and City of San Antonio Metro Health are celebrating Fiesta in style with a special KSAT medal giveaway at FIESTA de Salud on Wednesday, April 15th. We’ll be set up at FIESTA de Salud in Crockett Park, at 1300 N. Main Street, so look for the Metro Health and KSAT tents and follow the crowd of Fiesta fanatics, cascarones, and medal collectors heading that way!

📍 Location: FIESTA de Salud at Crockett Park, 1300 N. Main Street

📅 Date: April 15th

⏱️ Line starts: 4:00 p.m.

🎁 Medal giveaway starts: 6:00 p.m.

🎟️ Cost: FREE to the first 200 people in line

Arrive early, grab your place in line, and get ready to shout “¡Viva Fiesta!” as you snag this year’s KSAT medal. Once they’re gone, they’re gone - so dust off your flower crowns, throw on your brightest Fiesta gear, and meet Ernie Zuniga at FIESTA de Salud with Metro Health for Fiesta vibes and KSAT fun!

You can read the Official Rules & Regulations here.