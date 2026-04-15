LAST CHANCE for Texas Eats Fiesta Medals!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Get ready, San Antonio—KSAT and Cavender Grande Ford are celebrating Fiesta in style with a special Texas Eats Fiesta medal giveaway at Cavender Grande Ford on Friday, April 17th. We’ll be set up outside at Cavender Grande Ford at 3600 I-35, so follow the crowd of Fiesta fanatics, cascarones, and medal collectors heading that way!

📍 Location: Cavender Grande Ford

📅 Date: April 17th

⏱️ Line starts: 9:00 a.m.

🎁 Medal giveaway starts: 10:00 a.m.

🎟️ Cost: FREE to the first 200 people in line

Arrive early, grab your place in line, and get ready to shout “¡Viva Fiesta!” as you snag this year’s Texas Eats medal. Once they’re gone, they’re gone, there are no more Texas Eats medal giveaways. Dust off your flower crowns, throw on your brightest Fiesta gear, and meet David Elder at Cavender Grande Ford for Fiesta vibes and KSAT fun!

You can read the Official Rules & Regulations here.