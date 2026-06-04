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Sponsored

HONK THE HORNE!

Score a Spurs-style T-shirt Monday at Espinoza & Brock

Marty Williams, KSAT Insider Events Director

Honk the Horne T-shirt giveaway 6/8/26

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs fans, it’s time to celebrate a tradition the best way we know how: with pride, with spirit, and with a fresh new “Honk the Horne” T-shirt!

Join KSAT 12 Meteorologist Justin Horne on Monday, June 8th, for a fun, fast giveaway sponsored by Espinoza & Brock.

  • 📍 Location: Espinoza & Brock, 10202 Heritage Blvd.
  • 📅 Date: June 8
  • ⏱️ Line starts: 8:00 a.m.
  • 👕 T-shirt giveaway starts: 9:30 a.m.
  • 🎟️ Cost: FREE to the first 100 people in line, ages 18+

Giveaway details (read this part!)

  • First 100 KSAT viewers/Spurs fans in line get a shirt
  • Limit one (1) T-shirt per person, while supplies last
  • Recipients must be 18 years of age or older
  • Sizes are subject to availability and not guaranteed; recipients will receive the size available at the time of distribution
  • No exchanges

Bring your Spurs energy, be ready to “Honk the Horne,” and let’s show up strong for our silver and black as the playoffs continue.

GO SPURS GO — and don’t forget to watch Larry, Mary and Ashley for the latest in Spurs news!

You can read the Official Rules & Regulations here.

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