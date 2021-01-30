Celebrate Valentine’s Day, even from a distance, with these money-saving gifts

Make the most out of this Valentine's Day

Whether you love to celebrate love or you dread this time of year, Valentine’s Day can quickly become expensive. In 2020, Valentine’s Day spending totaled an estimated $27.4 billion on gifts for significant others, friends, family—even pets. The same report from the National Retail Federation found that consumers were willing to spend $196 on average for gifts for loved ones.

If that sounds pricey, don’t be discouraged. While this year’s holiday might need to be celebrated at home, and budgets might be lower than usual, you can still enjoy it and show you care. Make the most of this upcoming Valentine’s Day with one of these thoughtful gifts.

This preserved forever scented rose sends the perfect Valentine's Day message. (Empress Flora)

La Nota: Forever Rose With Personalized Message

Nothing says “I love you” more on Valentine’s Day than flowers. The La Nota features a scented forever rose from Empress Flora* encased in an acrylic box. What is unique about this “forever rose” is that, with proper care, it can last up to three years. You can also personalize this special gift for loved ones with a message of up to 35 characters.

Get the La Nota: Forever Rose With Personalized Message for $33.96 (Reg. $59) with promo code VDAY2021.

* Customers will need to finish the redemption through Empress Flora after purchase.

Enjoy a variety of curated wines from Winc. (Winc)

Winc Wine Delivery: 12 Bottles

One of the best ways to end Valentine’s Day is by enjoying a delicious meal and a great bottle of wine. Winc Wine Delivery* provides expertly-curated wine recommendations based on the customer’s preferences. Delivered straight to your door, enjoy a variety of Winc’s pinot noirs, sauvignon blancs, and more.

Get the Winc Wine Delivery: 12 Bottles for $79.90 (Reg. $155) with promo code VDAY2021.

* After purchase, customers will receive a digital voucher that will need to be redeemed on Rose Farmers’ website. Redeem before February 10 to guarantee delivery on Valentine’s Day.

These cream-colored roses are a subtle touch. (Rose Farmers)

Get A Dozen Cream Roses For Your Valentine

Giving roses on Valentine’s Day dates back to the 17th century in Sweden. King Charles II used flowers to communicate during his trip to Persia. The rose was propelled to its iconic gift status because of its beauty linked to the goddess Aphrodite. As part of the tradition, you can gift loved ones these beautiful long-stem roses from Rose Farmers*. These unique cream-colored roses offer a soft touch that won’t disappoint.

Get the Get A Dozen Cream Roses For Your Valentine for $39.99 (Reg. $71).

* Customers will receive a digital voucher code to redeem on Winc’s website. Valid only for new Winc members. Ships to addresses in Texas, excluding P.O. mailboxes.

Get the bracelet that was listed on Oprah’s Favorite Things! (Maya J)

Empowered Bracelet by Maya J

With all that has gone on last year, everyone can use a bit of positivity. Spread the love with one of Oprah’s Favorite Things. The Empowered Bracelet by Maya J features a variety of words of celebration that affirm and add a subtle touch of style. These elegant bracelets are adjustable and aim to spread a little bit of love during these times.

Get the Empowered Bracelet by Maya J for $21.25 (Reg. $38) with promo code VDAY2021.

Prices subject to change.