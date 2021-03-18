Master photography with these classes taught by some of Hollywood’s best photographers

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackCommerce. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Photography can be a fun hobby but it can also be a lucrative business if you can master the skills of producing jaw-dropping photos. To capture those types of pictures you need to have more than just a good camera and that is what you’ll learn in this elite Photo School Bundle, now discounted to the crazy affordable price of only $99.99.

The Photo School: Learn Photography & Photoshop from Hollywood’s Masters Bundle has 13 courses filled with 100 lessons that will help you turn your passion for photography into a professional business. The courses in this photography bundle are taught by some of the best professional photographers in the business including Michael Muller.

Ad

Michael is one of the most sought-after celebrity photographers in Hollywood. Not only is Michael the co-founder of Photo-School but he’s also an award-winning celebrity photographer and director His work has not only appeared in several major campaigns and publications such as Nike, Range Rover Rolling Stones, and The New York Times but he is also one of the top key-art photographers in the movie business, with credits in Iron Man movies, Spider-Man, The Avengers, X-Men movies, and Captain America.

In this bundle not only will Mr. Muller teach you everything you need to know about shooting photography in a studio setting but he’ll also take you outside of the studio and show you how to take pictures in a variety of conditions outside in the real world.

In The Photo School: Learn Photography & Photoshop from Hollywood’s Masters Bundle you’ll also learn a lot about natural light and how to use it in a variety of lifestyles and there are also courses dedicated to photo editing.

Ad

This Photo School Bundle is normally priced at $2,990 but for a limited time, it has been discounted to just $99.99. This brings the total of the Photo School: Learn Photography & Photoshop from Hollywood’s Masters Bundle down to only $99.99 but act fast because this deal won’t be here for long.

Prices subject to change