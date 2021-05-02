Wanting to invest? Learn to trade stocks and cryptocurrency with 11 course training

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackCommerce. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you’ve been following some of the shocking events in the stock market this year—GME being worth nearly $500 for instance—you may be wondering how to get in on this action. But, investing is not a game. Approaching it with a plan and having some financial knowledge can get you better results, so invest in yourself when you get The Complete 2021 Finance Training & Investing Bundle for just $59.99 now.

When you start on this bundle of courses, you’ll get access to 11 courses and a stunning 230 lessons that cover everything from investing strategy to Bitcoin investment options. Learn how to generate a passive income from these Skill Success courses, or get familiar with stock market patterns. Courses come with lifetime access to materials, so you can work on lessons as your schedule allows.

Want to get a broad view of the topic? Check out The Complete Stock Market Investing Guide for Beginners. This course with two hours of content and 34 lessons will move you through the basics of beginner investing. Use the multiple choice quizzes and included ebook download to jumpstart your stock market knowledge.

For those looking for a quick-start option, the Complete Forex Trader In One Course gives you the tools to “be equipped with enough fundamentals to begin trading right away.” With a 4.7/5 star rating, students have been pleased with the 50 lessons and one hour of content included in this course. Get down the basics so you can start off your trading.

Courses are taught by several highly rated instructors, including Tze K, Olatunji Tolulope, financial analyst, Daksh Murkute, professional trader and investor, Jason Gandy, Bryan Guerra, Travis Rose, investing professional, and FX ALPHA, financial analyst and trader. All instructors carry 4+/5-star ratings.

You won’t have to convince anyone you’re a smart investor when you opt for this 97% off deal. These 11 courses are typically valued at $2,189, but right now, they are available in a package deal for $59.99. Make an investment in your own financial future when you sign up for The Complete 2021 Finance Training & Investing Bundle.

