Insurance for your home, your pet, your life - Lemonade provides it all quickly and easily

Did you know that Benjamin Franklin was not only a founding father and an illustrious inventor, but that he also was one of the early proponents of mutual insurance? Back in the mid-1700s he was instrumental in forming the first successful fire insurance company in the colonies. If Ben could only see how the world of insurance has changed, with AI and bots leading the charge.

If you have ever had to file a claim through your insurance, you know how aggravating it can be. Undoubtedly, you’re distraught and upset before you even make the call. You then have to deal with adjusters, provide estimates, and then wait, and perhaps wait some more. It can be a slow, arduous, and potentially unsatisfying experience.

Not with Lemonade, though. A tech-forward insurance company with a refreshingly different way of doing things, it aims to provide home and renters insurance to anyone who needs it (as well as pet and life insurance), without the emotional and financial toll that traditional insurers impose. It leverages state-of-the-art technology to deliver impeccable service, making insurance less of a headache.

Starting with their low rates—renter’s insurance can be as little as $5 a month, homeowners at $25 a month—and finishing with their instant payments upon claim approval, Lemonade disrupts the traditional insurance model. They take a flat fee for their service and all the rest goes towards paying your claims, which are handled quickly and fairly. Plus, if there is any unclaimed money left over at the end of the year, it will go directly to your charity of choice, allowing you to give back to causes you value the most. As Lemonade says, they like to “transform insurance from a necessary evil into a social good.”

Bots instead of brokers, algorithms instead of paperwork—combine these and you have a delicious recipe for affordable, efficient insurance. If you’re ready to make the switch, Lemonade will help to cancel your old insurance and manage the escrow payments. All you need to do to get your quote is fill out a simple questionnaire and you can get tailor-made insurance that works for you in as little as 90 seconds.

Ranked as the #1 insurance company in America two years in a row, join the thousands of satisfied customers who have benefited from Lemonade’s great prices and hassle-free claims. Once you’ve downloaded the app, you’ll be prepared for when life gives you lemons (Lemonade!).