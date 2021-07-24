This laser projection keyboard works like magic

This keyboard uses advanced laser projection for you to turn any flat surface into a keyboard.

Projection keyboards seem like magic. And using one opens up opportunities to toggle between languages, type with a tablet, play the piano, and more. The Serafim Keybo uses advanced laser projection for you to turn any flat surface into a keyboard and any tablet or smartphone into a word-processing device.

As seen on TechCrunch, Mashable, CNET Japan, Product Hunt, and more, this Kickstarter-funded keyboard is known for its quality and versatility. Connect with Bluetooth or USB to type with multiple language layouts and with four digital musical instruments: piano, guitar, bass, or drums.

It might feel futuristic, but it’s 100% functional. Laser keyboards use small cameras and sensors paired with software that calculates their positioning to accurately record what you type or press.

Take this device with you wherever you go to use your smartphone or tablet to type or play piano at the coffee shop, on a plane, or at a co-working space. Just place your phone on the stand, connect, and start typing away. Weighing only 2.5oz, throw this keyboard in your bag and avoid lugging your entire laptop around. Enjoy 10 hours of battery life for maximum usage.

Not only is the Serafim Keybo portable, but it also doubles as a power bank with a 2,000mAh battery so you can keep your devices charged and pack lighter.

This keyboard is great for musicians. Tap out melodies on the piano keyboard using the built-in music app. Jam with friends or record your tunes when inspiration strikes — wherever you may be.

If you’re multilingual or learning a new language, this keyboard has options for multiple alphabets so you can type in various languages with just one device.

Impress your friends with this laser-based keyboard and explore a world of possibilities. The Serafim Keybo projection keyboard is on sale at 22% off for just $84.99. Let this gadget transform how you type and play music on the go.

