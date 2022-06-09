Learn the basics of ASL for under $20

This Complete ASL course is going to teach you over 500 basic and fundamental signs in fourteen useful categories such as Family, Emotion, Personality, and Questions.

If you believe that the only reason to learn sign language is to communicate with the deaf community, think again. While that is, undoubtedly, a very valid motivating factor, the truth is that the use of sign language can be extended to so many parts of your everyday life. And you can get started by learning from this Complete ASL course.

Imagine these scenarios: You have a child or other relative who is afflicted with a developmental disability which makes speech difficult, such as autism. You are in a place where the noise is unbelievably loud, and you need to connect someone across the room. You work in a factory where the machinery drowns out any type of speech. You are at the library or the theater and you just can’t wait to say what you need to say. You work in retail and may have a customer who is deaf. In any of these situations, sign language can make communication easier (with the comprehension, of course, that the others understand or you impart your knowledge of ASL to them).

American Sign Language has grown in popularity of late, thanks to exposure in mainstream media. The award-winning movie, CODA, has brought to our attention the difficulties that hearing children can experience with deaf parents. News items and press conferences are now frequently translated on television. With the emergent interest, ASL has grown to become the third most popular language in America, behind English and Spanish. Jobs as teachers, interpreters, and caretakers are becoming abundant. A quick search on Indeed.com alone shows over 4,500 openings across the United States as of this writing.

This Complete ASL course is going to teach you over 500 basic and fundamental signs in fourteen useful categories such as Family, Emotion, Personality, and Questions. Within each you will learn the hand shape, hand position, and hand motion for each sign through individual video lessons, and then you will practice, practice, practice.

Created by Michael Honkanen, a highly-rated TESOL and TEFL certified instructor, and former police officer and federal investigator who has often used ASL to communicate with and interpret for witnesses, victims, and perpetrators, this course will have you becoming more and more confident signing and understanding with other signers and the deaf community.

Start learning to communicate in ASL today — lifetime access can be yours for only $19 (regularly priced at $199) for a limited time.

