This beginner guitar bundle might strike a chord for only $30

TL;DR: Get expert help learning to play the guitar. The Ultimate Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle has 59 hours of instruction from a pro showing you everything from basic techniques to outright jamming, and it’s only $29.99.

Learning guitar can be more challenging than it looks. It’s not just learning which string makes which sound. On your own, it might be overwhelming, but with a good teacher, it could be more than manageable.

Instead of scouring the web looking for a place to start, sign up for the Ultimate Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle for guidance through the basics all the way through playing actual songs. If you’re ready to get started, enroll for only $29.99 and get all course materials for life!

59 hours of beginner to expert guitar lessons

This bundle gives you unlimited access to nine courses covering a range of material and experience levels. If you’re totally new to playing guitar, then hop into Beginner Guitar Lessons Crash Course. This course covers the absolute basics like note placements, strumming, and a few other simple techniques.

If you have a little experience from practicing on your own, it might even be worth it to do a quick run-through of the beginner courses. As one verified buyer pointed out, “I was already developing bad habits, [s]o I started making corrections since I started following these lessons.”

Once you have the fundamentals down, it’s up to you where to go next. You can refine your strumming technique, learn to count beats, train your ear, or check out Guitar Technique to begin developing your own unique style. And just like when you’re learning to play piano, many of these lessons could transfer to other instruments.

As you get more comfortable playing, you can experiment with music in different genres. There are courses for Blues, Jazz, and Bluegrass. Of course, you can also just download sheet music and jam to your favorites.

Learn to play guitar on your own time

This course is yours for life, so there’s no need to rush.

Get the Ultimate Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle on sale for just $29.99 (reg. $380).

