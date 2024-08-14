Go global with Rosetta Stone’s lifetime language-learning library

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial . KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

There are many among us who just love language. They love the history, the nuances, and the breakdown of how each language is used. Others, not so much.

Whether you’re a language lover, you use a second language to communicate with an overseas team at work, or want to enhance your travels with your partner, the benefits are plentiful. Learning a new language as an adult also has incredible cognitive advantages, such as improved neuroplasticity, according to an article in Real Simple magazine.

If you want to reap the many benefits of learning a new language (or 25), this offer on a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone is not something to sleep on. You get lifetime access to all 25 languages for just $151.99 (reg. $399) when you use the code SAVENOW at checkout for an extra 20 percent savings.

No matter your reason for wanting to learn, whether you’re planning to explore the romantic streets of Paris with your sweetie or navigate the bustling markets of Tokyo during a business trip, this subscription opens doors to a global experience. It’s not just about learning words and phrases; it’s about fully immersing yourself in the culture and subtleties of each language.

Rosetta Stone’s unique method involves full immersion, simulating the way we naturally acquire our first language. With the progressive learning structure, you are first exposed to new words and phrases in practical scenarios. You then gradually move on to interactive lessons that include the platform’s speech-recognition technology to ensure you’re pronouncing things correctly.

Trusted by millions of users over nearly three decades and by impressive names like NASA, Rosetta Stone uses gamified lessons to help keep you moving forward.

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn new languages for life with a top-tier name in language learning.

