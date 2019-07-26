250 kids receive free school supplies

SAN ANTONIO - Hundreds of families lined up outside a public housing community on the West Side on Friday morning to stuff their children's backpacks with school supplies and clothing.

The San Antonio Housing Authority teamed up with several groups for the event specifically geared toward residents of the Cassiano Homes.

For parents like Zoey Valdez, standing in a long line under the hot sun is worth it, as the average annual income in her neighborhood is about $12,000. Valdez is pursuing her degree, therefore is thankful for all the items her children received.

"I am waiting to start school Aug. 26," Valdez said. "I was waiting for my FAFSA to come in, so I can buy them their clothes before I got anything that I needed for school. This actually helps me (a lot)."

Donations included backpacks from KIPP Academy and socks from Target, while Zapatos sized all the kids for new shoes, the Cassiano Resident Council donated uniform shorts and University Health Systems offered free immunizations.

Valdez has four children in grades pre-K3 to first grade. The only item left on the back-to-school list she will be responsible for are black pants.

The biggest back-to-school fair in San Antonio is scheduled for Aug. 3 at the Freeman Coliseum.

The event is open to all families and will offer free school supplies and haircuts.

