Harlandale ISD to hold town hall in response to TEA report

SAN ANTONIO - Harlandale Independent School District held a meeting Monday to discuss how the district will fill the seat left vacant by a school board trustee who resigned from his position last week.

A Texas Education Agency investigation started in 2017 regarding how the district handled its contracts, along with allegations of nepotism and an alleged violation of the Open Meetings Act.

On June 25, the TEA called for the replacement of not only HISD Superintendent Rey Madrigal but also the entire school board.

The school board voted Monday to abide by the TEA's plan to suspended Madrigal indefinitely with pay, as he was already given a notice of termination.

Assistant Superintendent Samantha Gallegos is serving as interim superintendent. The board voted to support her and her duties as interim superintendent Monday, as well.

The TEA plans to place a conservator to oversee the district and has also moved to lower the district's accreditation status, meaning that if the district doesn't address its problems, it could be placed on probation or lose accreditation altogether.

The board also says it plans to meet with the TEA commissioner in Austin on Aug. 7.

A town hall meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at Harlandale High School to discuss a response to the TEA accreditation report, so the board can hear from the public on how to proceed.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.