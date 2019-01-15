NEISD Superintendent Brian G. Gottardy announces retirement

SAN ANTONIO - North East Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Brian G. Gottardy announced Monday night he plans to retire.

During his tenure, which began in 2011, Gottardy passed two successful bond programs that focused on equity and renovation of older schools.

Under Gottardy’s leadership, the district underwent extensive strategic planning to find out what parents and community members value most in schools and the tax rate was lowered eight cents over the past four years.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to be the superintendent of North East ISD,” Gottardy said. “I have the utmost respect and admiration for the students, parents, employees and community members who make up this great district. NEISD will forever hold a very special place in my heart.”

Gottardy has served in many capacities, including as president of the Texas School Alliance, a member of the Texas Education Agency Commissioner’s Cabinet, chair of the Region 20 Regional Advisory Committee, a director on the board of the American Heart Association, chairperson of the United Way education campaign and member of the Go Public Steering Committee.

In addition, Gottardy began his career at NEISD in 1985 as a physical education teacher and coach, before moving on to Southwest Independent School District as a coach, administrator and transportation director. He returned to NEISD in 2000 as the executive director of transportation, and four years later, he was named associate superintendent of operations. In 2011, he was named superintendent.

“Despite my retirement, NEISD will forever hold a very special place in my heart,” Gottardy said. “I have the utmost confidence that the NEISD Board of Trustees will find the right person to lead this wonderful district.”

NEISD officials said it will begin the process of replacing Gottardy, whose effective retirement date will be June 30.

