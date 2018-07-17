SAISD triples number of dual language campuses

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Independent School District has responded to the needs and desires of the community by expanding it's dual language education.

In the fall, SAISD will add 32 schools offering dual language education, compared to 13 campuses the year prior.

The first dual language option at the high school level will be offered. Another first will be the addition of a second 100 percent dual language campus.

Several pilot programs will be initiated in the fall. Brackenridge High School will pilot an early college, dual language program for native Spanish speakers. An innovative new Mexican-American Studies course will be offered in the fall.

Elementary schools are included in SAISD's dual language expansion.

The district will open its second 100 percent dual language campus, called Irving Dual Language Academy, for prekindergarten through second-grade students. The program is expected to extend to eighth-graders in the future.

Democracy Prep at Stewart Elementary will begin providing dual language education for prekindergarten through second-grade students in the fall.

