San Antonio ISD announces free summer meal program

SAN ANTONIO - The Seamless Summer Nutrition Program will provide free summer meals at San Antonio Independent School District schools to anyone under the age of 18.

Regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, free meals will be provided to all children 18 and younger.

The program will run at 37 SAISD with varying start and end dates that can be found on the SAISD website.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:00 to 12:30 p.m.

According to a news release, no application is required and all participants are eligible regardless of whether they are enrolled in a summer program or not.

To find a serving site near you, visit www.saisd.net/summermeals, or call 210-554-2290.

