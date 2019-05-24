San Antonio ISD to host free summer meals program

SAN ANTONIO - Students depending on free breakfast and lunch at school as their main source of nutrition will be able to continue to enjoy these meals at no charge this summer, according to San Antonio Independent School District.

San Antonio ISD campuses hosting summer school programs will offer anyone 18 years old and younger one breakfast and one lunch free of charge, regardless of ability to pay, during May 31 through Aug. 2, 2019, school officials said. It's part of the Texas Department of Agriculture's "Seamless Summer Nutrition Program."

"The federally funded program enables children to receive nutritious meals throughout the summer," said Jenny Arredondo, SAISD's senior executive director of food and child nutrition services. "Regular and appropriate nutrition is very important to support a student's academic performance."

School officials said the program will run at 31 schools with varied start and end dates. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. through 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. through 12:30 p.m.

The program is required by law in districts with a large demographic of "free" eligible students, according to San Antonio ISD. School officials said no application is required and all participants are eligible regardless of whether they are enrolled in a summer program or not.

Click here for more information, or call 210-554-2290.

