Bethenny Frankel Celebrates Daughter Bryn's 10th Birthday -- See the Rare Photos!

Happy Birthday, Bryn Hoppy!

Bethenny Frankel's only daughter with ex Jason Hoppy turned 10 on Friday, and the former Real Housewives of New York City star took to Instagram to post a series of beautiful pics.

"Peanut, I love you so much. You have given me ten years of joy, inspiration, laughter and absolute love," wrote Bethenny, who rarely ever shares pics of her daughter on social media. "You bring meaning to my life every day. You are such a sweet, loving and sunny person that shines light on everyone around you. You are loved."

"I wish for you health and happiness and that you continue to do what you love and what makes you happy every day and let your free spirit fly!" she continued. "PS: @biggysmallz were up all night wrapping presents for you and they love their sissy so much! 🐾🐶🎉🎂🎈♥️."

But the celebrations didn't stop there! Bethenny also put together a surprise drive-by parade for the birthday girl, sharing highlights to her Instagram Stories.

"I am so happy. We are so lucky to have amazing people around us," she raved. "This is the most emotional birthday ever, my baby's 10 and she had such a good time!"

"One of her 10th birthday wishes was for me to show her, and I'm so happy," she added, getting emotional. "That was a lot."

ET caught up with Bethenny earlier this month via Zoom, where she explained how she's doing her part in helping others amid the coronavirus outbreak.

More on that in the video below:

