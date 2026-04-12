San Antonio College’s First Responders Academy helps recruits prepare for careers across the state

ATASCOSA, Texas – The San Antonio College First Responders Academy hosted a career fair Saturday to connect its students with departments actively looking to hire.

“This is a great opportunity for fire departments and police departments to kind of see the candidates that are coming out of school,” said Jennifer Hoyt, a firefighter and adjunct instructor.

The fair, produced in collaboration with the Career Readiness & Experiential Opportunities Office, sought to help place its police and firefighting students with agencies in Bexar County and beyond.

While the application process can be competitive, there are also many openings as Bexar County and surrounding Texas communities’ populations continue to grow.

“We’re having a real hard time trying to find that next candidate,” Hoyt said, “so this is a great place to come, one-stop shop between the police academy and the fire academy, to look for that next best employee.”

On Saturday, 27 police and fire agencies sent representatives from across Bexar County. The Dallas Police Department was also in attendance.

Bexar County Emergency Service District No. 2 Chief Ralph Rodriguez said that the academy’s curriculum puts its students in high demand following graduation, building a strong reputation for its students.

“All we have to do is hire them and then train them up to the policies and procedures and the way we respond to incidents,” Rodriguez said, “not having to put them through a full academy.”

An academy official said 90-95% of last year’s graduation class were placed with a department prior to walking the stage.

“It was very helpful. It was very empowering,” student attendee Brenda Cabral said. “I feel very supported and very encouraged to start this journey.”

The academy offers programs in law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical technician (EMT) education programs. For more information on the academy, visit San Antonio College’s website.

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