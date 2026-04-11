Habitat for Humanity San Antonio marks 50 years, dedicates first 15 homes of 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Habitat for Humanity of San Antonio and Guadalupe Valley marked its 50th anniversary by dedicating its first 15 homes of 2026 on the East Side.

The organization aims to support families in achieving affordable homeownership with zero percent interest.

“Habitat’s all about a hand up, not a hand out,” Chief Development Officer Stephanie Wiese said. “Our families work hard through this process.”

“They apply, they do 300 hours of sweat equity. They build on their homes, build on their neighbors’ homes,” Wiese said. “So this is the culmination of the end of a nine-month journey for a lot of these families.”

Habitat is on track to build 52 homes this year across Bexar and Guadalupe counties.

Homebuyer Vanessa Juarez said she was initially denied when she didn’t meet income requirements, then reapplied after finishing pharmacy school and getting a job. She is now set to move into her new home in May.

"I’m overwhelmed with emotions," Juarez said. “I can’t believe it. I’m still in shock.”

“I’m just grateful,” Juarez continued. “I can’t even thank everybody here enough for everything that they put into helping me get where I am today.”

Over 300 volunteers helped landscape the new yards for the homes on Saturday morning.

“It takes a village,” Wiese said. “We always have a great community. We have faith organizations, lots of churches, businesses; Valero’s out here today; Bill Miller’s Barbecue is funding the 1500th home, so a little bit of everyone.”

More information about Habitat for Humanity’s homeownership process is available on its website.

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